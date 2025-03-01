Dual-mode monitors, i.e. displays that can change their refresh rate on the fly, have been around for some time now. Monitors such as the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE with 4K 240Hz and 1080 480Hz modes allow you to switch between a resolution focused on image quality, and one focused on motion clarity. This "best of both worlds" sales pitch might sound enticing on paper, but before you take out your wallet, hear me out.

These dual-mode monitors not only come with some inherent compromises but also attempt to solve a problem that doesn't exist (at least, for the overwhelming majority). Plus, you might have to pay a premium for a dual-mode model compared to a high-end standard monitor. I believe most gamers have a strong preference for either image quality or refresh rate and are better off without a jack-of-all-trades monitor.

5 The lower resolution comes with compromises

1080p on a 4K screen isn't a pretty sight

A comparison of the Dual Mode 1080p compared with other upscaling methods.

While you can find dual-mode monitors featuring 4K 180Hz and 1080p 360Hz modes too, most models you'll come across are the 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz type. These models allow gamers to use a high-refresh-rate and a higher-refresh-rate mode, depending on the type of game or creative application they're running. However, after experiencing the crisp image quality of 4K on a 4K display, switching to 1080p can come as a shock.

Playing games at 1080p on a 32-inch monitor significantly halves the PPI from 138 to around 69. You might be able to boost your FPS, but the reduction in the image quality isn't worth it unless you're playing competitively and don't care about image sharpness at all. I believe the maximum screen size for 1080p to be around 24 inches, beyond which you begin to see pixelation at close quarters.

Gaming is just one area where you'll feel the compromise; text clarity is another. If you use your PC for work or are particularly finicky about text sharpness, you'll want to avoid the 1080p 480Hz mode altogether. The blazing-fast 480Hz refresh rate is incredible, yes, but all the drawbacks of 1080p displays remain.

4 1440p 240Hz monitors exist

The sweet spot is already available