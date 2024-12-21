We tend to take Wi-Fi coverage for granted these days, but it wasn't always like that, with many consumer routers leaving a lot to be desired. Things like quality of service and mesh capability were features only found on enterprise gear, even if the Wi-Fi routers you owned could technically support these. To improve the feature set of these routers, you could install custom firmware like DD-WRT or OpenWrt, which would give you tons of advanced features that home routers just didn't have at the time.

But that was then, and this is now, and router manufacturers have gotten the message, incorporating prosumer features into pretty much every available router. Unless you're trying to keep aged router hardware running, you no longer need to go through the hassle of installing custom router firmware. That's even if you can find custom firmware for your router, as it's become harder and harder to develop open-source firmware as manufacturers have stopped providing drivers for various components.

Related How to update your router firmware Your router acts as your first line of antivirus defense

6 Routers are more fully-featured

Custom firmware is no longer the only way to get advanced features

Close

When I started using custom router firmware like DD-WRT, Tomato, and OpenWRT, Wi-Fi 4 (or 802.11n) was very new, and many consumer routers were barebones. Advanced features like NAT or Quality of Service (QoS) were hard to find, and installing a VPN directly on the router was almost impossible. Enter custom firmware, which was cobbled together by multiple contributors to add the functionality that the chipsets supported, even if the manufacturer firmware didn't.

Things like IPv6 were also considered unnecessary for consumer devices, DDNS, or almost everything that didn't simply connect your devices directly to the internet. Nowadays, they are expected functions of consumer routers, and it's hard to find even a budget router that doesn't support them. If you want to use open-source router firmware for the other benefits it brings, like security, stability, and extensibility, that's fine, but you don't need to in search of advanced features.

Related What is QoS on routers and how can it improve your home LAN? QoS on your router keeps your most important connections feeling fast by prioritizing their packets.

5 Wi-Fi firmware is harder to get

The drivers for Wi-Fi chips are no longer open source or provided by manufacturers

Custom firmware for your Wi-Fi router is pointless if you don't have the right drivers for the Wi-Fi chips used. As time went on, these became increasingly difficult to find. OpenWrt's Table of Hardware supports only a few Wi-Fi 6 devices; none are listed on DD-WRT's compatibility table. That's largely down to one company, Broadcom, which manufactures many of the chips routers use. The company has never produced an open-source driver for these chips, but it used to supply its proprietary code blob so that custom firmware designers could support routers that ran on them.

That changed around the time Wi-Fi 6 was ready for the market, which is why you'll see lots of Wi-Fi 5 and earlier Broadcom devices with custom firmware and very few after that. Other Wi-Fi makers like Atheros and MediaTek still supply drivers for some chips, so your options for custom firmware are limited these days.

OpenWRT launched its own hardware in partnership with the team behind the Banana Pi SBC, which has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 thanks to a MediaTek chip and a 'forever unbrickable' design to keep working until the hardware dies. It's cool that you can essentially make your own router, but if you want Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, you'll want to look for a consumer unit because custom firmware-friendly devices might not arrive.

4 Routers are more user-friendly

Manufacturers have made their setup pages easier to use

The TP-Link Archer AXE300 allows for VPN Client connections

When custom router firmware was at its peak, it wasn't just new features that it enabled. Most consumer routers' graphical user interface (GUI) of the time was an afterthought and was often terrible to use. Custom firmware like DD-WRT fixed this by laying things out more logically and changing feature labels to be easier to read.

The GUI is no longer an afterthought to router manufacturers; even the cheapest modern routers are pretty well laid out. I like to think that the pressure that custom firmware designers put on manufacturers to improve their own designs contributed to this, making it easier to use the admin pages on your router.

Related How to configure a router: Your guide to the most important settings Looking to set up a new router? These are the most important settings to make the most of it.

3 Mesh capability is everywhere

You used to need custom firmware for this awesome feature