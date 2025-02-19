The MacBook Pro Touch Bar was a somewhat controversial feature. While many users thought it added functionality to the laptop, others found it to be an unnecessary and, at times, annoying distraction. If you miss the Touch Bar and want to bring it back into your workflow, a program called Touché makes that possible.

This free program is available for Mac users as long as you're running macOS 10.12.2 or later. It enables an on-screen "touch bar" that can be activated or hidden with the press of a keyboard shortcut.

Where can I download Touché?

Touché is available for download from Red Sweater, a company that highlights apps that are fun but still provide value to the end user. As long as you are running a current version of macOS , you can download and open the program with just a few clicks.