CPU and GPU makers are continuously rolling out new hardware on a yearly basis, but do we need to upgrade our computers? There's no way a yearly PC upgrade is warranted unless you require the latest and greatest performance and hardware for specific applications. But for general computing and even intensive gaming, you won't miss out on running a PC with hardware a few years old.

Generational improvements aren't big enough

Less room to innovate

Close

Graphics cards and central processing units (CPU) don't see such vast improvements between generations, at least not like we saw years back. The 14th-gen Intel processor family isn't a massive improvement over the 12th-gen range, for instance. Sure, the more modern chips will offer better clock speeds and more computing power, but this will come at a cost of electricity and thermals due to inefficiency.

This isn't bad, in fact, it's actually great for consumers and PC owners as it means we're upgrading components less regularly. This saves money and e-waste unless you always recycle your parts responsibly or sell them to others. A GPU from a few years back can easily handle the latest gaming monitors, depending on the card you own. The same goes for storage. A 1TB SSD from 2020 will perform well enough for an OS, games, and software.

We weren't impressed by Intel's 14th-gen processor launch. The mainstream processors used too much power for what they offered. And yes, the Intel Core i9-14900KS clocking up to 6.2 GHz with stock settings is a great entry for the specifications sheet against AMD, but that processor will also thermal throttle with the best AIO liquid cooler and suck more than 300W of power.

Related Best CPUs in 2024 Trying to build your next PC for gaming or work? Here are the best CPUs you can buy for a new machine or if you're looking for an upgrade.

Your PC hardware isn't old

2021 isn't that long ago

Desktop processor seated in its accessible socket

When falling behind a few generations, it can be easy to feel like you're being left with slower components. Your Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 won't be as shiny as it was new and you likely won't care it's running inside your PC, but with a 1080p monitor, it's perfectly suited to playing the latest games. I don't agree with any doctrine that warrants upgrading PC parts any sooner than five years after purchase.

I built my wife a gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SATA SSD. I've never heard a complaint about sluggish performance, largely because she doesn't use Windows enough for the OS to start to fragment, and its primary use is browsing websites, watching media, and playing games through Steam. The system isn't old and has enough power to score well in synthetic benchmarks.

It won't have the latest "AI" technologies, nor will the Ryzne 9 3900X break world records, but the configuration is more than adequate for what my wife requires the PC to do. There's also some degree of an attachment to the system. It looks the part inside an NZXT H1 (with a new riser cable) and is barely audible during operation.

Think about what you need from your PC

When considering a component or full system upgrade, consider what you need from your PC. Do you require more performance? If not, then a better CPU or GPU will be a waste. Storage may be a good place to look at potential upgrades or perhaps doubling the system memory capacity, especially if you find yourself working with larger files, games, or software.