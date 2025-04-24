Purchasing a turnkey network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure can prove challenging, much as it can with a desktop PC. There are various specifications available, not to mention brands and price points. Is a more expensive prebuilt NAS model guaranteed to outdo a cheaper alternative? What about the operating system? Does it matter when choosing a NAS? To help clear some things up, I'll run through what you should look for when purchasing a prebuilt turnkey NAS from a brand such as Asustor or Synology.

Forget the OS (for the time being)

The OS is not as important as you think