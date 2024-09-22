The graphics card and processor are usually given top priority when allocating the budget for your next PC build. But once you’re done checking benchmarks and comparing your favorite components against their rivals, you should set aside some extra money for a quality power supply.

Just so we're on the same page, I’m not referring to modular power supplies with sky-high wattages and platinum efficiency badges. Instead, I’m talking about premium power supplies featuring robust components and OCP, OVP, OPP, and a handful of protection measures. If you’re still on the fence about investing in a premium power supply, these four reasons will convince you to get a high-tier PSU for your next PC build.

Related Best PSU for gaming in 2024 If you're looking for the best power supply units on the market to power your gaming time, we've got you covered with this collection.

4 Longer warranty periods

So you don't have to spend extra money if it unexpectedly ascends to PSU heaven

Compared to your graphics card and processor, which can become obsolete after a few years, your PSU can serve your PC for a long time. But sometimes, things can go wrong, and in the worst-case scenario, your power supply may end up failing out of nowhere.

As such, most premium PSUs feature long warranty periods to ensure you don’t have to shell out extra money in case your power supply bites the dust. If you’re on a particularly high-end model, the PSU manufacturer can provide up to 10 years worth of warranty coverage.

3 Better stability

Forget about overclocking on poor-quality PSUs

Minor voltage fluctuations aren’t ideal for your PC’s health, and their damaging effects on your computing rig can be compounded by cheap power supplies. Since most low-tier PSUs lack adequate protection measures, they can’t safeguard your PC from inrush current and voltage ripples.

What’s more, the 12V rails on cheap PSUs may not be able to supply adequate voltage to your pixel-pushing components, leading to random BSODs and crashes. Even if you’re not into overclocking, you’ll want a decent power supply to avoid running into stability issues.

2 Longer lifespan

A high-end PSU can serve your PC for several years

Close

Unless you’re planning to buy the most powerful PC hardware known to man, the PSU will outlast every other component on your rig. And I don’t mean a few years either; premium power supplies can remain in tip-top shape even after an entire decade of intensive operations.

If you’re low on budget, you may want to save some bucks by going with a cheaper PSU. However, a reputable power supply will almost always outlast its cheaper rivals, making it the more cost-effective option in the long run.

1 Less chance of frying the PC when it fails

And a lower possibility of fire hazards!

Premium PSUs may end up costing a lot more than their unbranded counterparts, but they’re a lot safer for your PC. Even if you were to disregard the other advantages I’ve mentioned in the article, their safe nature alone makes them better than cheap PSUs.

Poor quality power supplies not only have higher chances of blowing up, but they can also damage the other components beyond repair if they end up failing. Sure, even the best PSUs won’t last an eternity. But you won’t have to worry about replacing the exorbitantly priced parts on your system if (and when) the power supply kicks the bucket.

Keeping your PC safe with a quality power supply

As someone who has seen his fair share of PC components meet their end because of a faulty, trash-tier power supply, I can’t stress how essential it is to get a decent PSU. While most budget-friendly PC components have at least a couple of upsides, the power supply is one aspect you should never skimp out on. From random voltage drops on the primary rails to a lack of adequate safety measures, there’s no benefit in going for a no-name brand PSU.