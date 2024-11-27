Key Takeaways Competition is crucial, and Intel's Battlemage GPUs offer a much-needed third option in the market.

Rumored PCIe 5.0 support in Battlemage may make it the first GPU utilizing the faster standard.

Intel's Battlemage GPUs, in lower-powered versions, could provide a true budget option, shaking up the market dominated by expensive Nvidia and AMD cards.

Intel's second-generation discrete graphics cards, known as Battlemage, are almost upon us, and unfortunately for the company, they're being eclipsed by the general performance of its CPUs. That's a shame in my eyes,because we should all be more excited that the graphics card market has a third option, especially if that option fills the vital budget end of the market. Battlemage is technically already on the market as the iGPU in Lunar Lake, but this will be the full-fat version for discrete cards, released before AMD or Nvidia can get their next generation of cards on the market. That's a good opportunity to pick up some market share, especially if the performance is right for the price.

4 Competition is important

Having only two companies making discrete GPUs means everyone loses

Close

The biggest reason to be excited about discrete Battlemage GPUs has nothing to do with performance, price, or specifications. Well, okay, it does, but not really where it pertains to Intel's graphics cards. What it does bring is competition, which is a net positive to the graphics card market. For too long, we've essentially had two choices when it came to discrete graphics cards, whether we used them for gaming or for professional workloads. That duopoly didn't exactly foster competition, more created an established order where one company took the high end and most of the middle of the market, and the other company took what was left.

Now, Nvidia and AMD have a third competitor to worry about, which affects their market positioning and should hopefully mean more affordable graphics cards for the largest user base. The enthusiast market is always going to go for the fastest GPU, even if it costs substantially more, but a three-way battle for the budget and midrange of the market benefits all consumers. The days of many graphics chip manufacturers are over, partly because consolidation swept most of them into the same few larger corporations, but having three companies making graphics cards provides some level of guarding against runaway GPU prices.

3 Rumored PCIe 5.0 support

Making it the first GPU(s) to use the faster standard