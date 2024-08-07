Key Takeaways Kids are computer-savvy, let them lead.

Building a PC is kid-friendly, mostly screws.

Plan hiccups are okay, come out learning.

When I was growing up, almost everything at school was done with paper and pen, including research. That's still a big part of education, but it's never been more important to get your kids introduced to computing early on, so they can learn the skills they need for success in this new environment where technology is central. I've never been one for prebuilt PCs or prebuilt anything, really, so when it came time for my kid to get their first computer, I naturally decided to turn it into a teaching and bonding moment and we build it together. And you know what? I learned more than I thought I would in the process.

Related How to build a computer: A beginners guide to a new PC Building a computer can seem daunting at first, but this guide will show you the ropes if you're a first-time PC builder.

They have questions (lots of them)

Endless questions - most of them were on task

Close

When preparing to build a PC with your kid, there are a few things that need to be done ahead of time. This is mainly because their attention span is very prone to wandering, no matter how excited they are about doing this. Create a Windows installation USB ahead of time, and make sure to grab the latest BIOS update, and any motherboard, graphics card, monitor, and other hardware drivers from the manufacturer's websites. Even with this, you might get "why is this taking so loooooonggggg" or other such comments, because installing Windows takes time. Just be glad that it's not a slow process on modern hardware.

Also, be prepared for any questions they might have. These could be simple ones about what each piece of hardware is or does, or there could be more complicated questions about why cable ends are the shape they are, or why the PC case isn't a different color. Thankfully, the Qube 500 we used has swappable faceplates in three different colors, so they could choose from the available options. If the case you're planning to use doesn't have customizability, let them choose the case and color before purchasing, as this will save a ton of headaches later (trust me).

Related Here's how to build yourself a killer PC with old and used parts Scouring for bargain deals and putting together a killer PC is almost a lost art

Kids know more than you might think

Don't be afraid to let them take the reins

Whenever you're teaching a new skill, it's a great first step to figure out how much knowledge the other person already has. In this case, while my kid knew a lot about computing generally, they didn't know a huge amount about individual components. The important thing is explaining what they don't already know, in words that they can understand. If they're a confident reader, get them to read the manuals and instruction booklets out to you. If not, read them together while looking at the pictures so that you're both learning as you go. Kids love feeling like they're in charge and helping, so reading out the instructions accomplishes that while not taking away from your role as an adult.

They can do more than you think

PC building is mostly tightening screws

We often take for granted how easy it is to build a PC nowadays. Let me tell you, if you weren't around three decades ago, you don't know how hard it was to build custom PCs back then. Power supplies had odd cable lengths, and modular designs were still at least a decade away. Cases had cramped interiors and sharp steel edges, and they rarely gave a second thought to airflow or cooling. Things are so much better now, with smartly designed cases, modular cables, fan positions everywhere, and standardized screws, bolts, and mounting positions.

So much better that a 5-year-old can do most of the steps, and that's what happened. We read the instructions, figured out where the arrows on the instructions matched up with the physical case, and they did most of the work. Apart from the CPU cooler, which needed some force to get the mounting bolts onto the backplate, and cable routing, I didn't really do much of the work myself. Nothing else took any sort of strength, and most of it was accomplished by turning a screwdriver. Yes, that's my thumb in the picture above, but that's from the last time I did a build in this case. They actually put the feet on this time around. Kids are often more capable than we give them credit for, and that's one thing I'm going to be mindful of every day from now on.

Things might not go according to plan

That's okay; it becomes a great learning experience in adaptability

We used the Cooler Master Qube 500 that I previously reviewed, partly because it was what I had on hand, but also because of the build-around-your-components process, which made it easier to illustrate the steps of putting together a PC. Because of where the PSU is mounted inside the case, and how the case goes together, we actually missed a crucial point that stopped us from booting the PC on the first try.

As you can see in the picture above, the case has an extender cable that goes from the PSU to the back panel, to plug it into a wall socket. If you've ever built a SFF case you know this is fairly common, and most SFF power units don't have an on/off switch because of this. ATX power supplies do, and we (well, I) had forgotten to switch it to the on position before screwing the rest of the case together. It's a simple oversight, and one that was fairly easy to fix as the top panel comes back off easily, but it was a good teaching moment to show that no matter how good your plan is, something can (and often does) go wrong. It's all about how you respond to those wrinkles, which builds adaptability that will serve you well throughout life.

But it will turn out okay

They just want to play their favorite games

Once that first all-important boot successfully happened, the next question was about which games and programs to install. Well, that was my question anyway. Kiddo knew exactly what they wanted to install: Minecraft (the Java version so they could use mods), Unpacking (because they had started it but not finished it), and a Nintendo 64 emulator so they could build 3D Mario levels in Mario Builder 64.

That made it much easier for me, honestly, as I didn't have to trawl through thousands of Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass titles for age-appropriate things to install. The best part about this is watching the games through their eyes, with all the sense of wonder that we're mostly inured to by the time we hit adulthood. I mean, frame rates don't seem to matter as long as the game runs, graphics don't have to be on a never-ending quest for photographic realism, and the silly tribalism that we've learned over a lifetime of gaming doesn't apply to tarnish the experience.

It's just pure joy, mixed with a little frustration as puzzles and control schemes are worked out, mastered, and conquered. It's a great way to approach gaming, and it's made me step back a little from the critical eye that I usually appraise games with, and just enjoy the art that the developers have put together.

Related 10 games that prove you don't need ray tracing for phenomenal visuals Ray tracing might be the cool new tech in gaming visuals, but these games manage to look amazing even without it

Building a PC with your kids is a techie parenting rite of passage

Whatever you may think about screen time limits, it's a fact that kids are getting introduced to computing way earlier than before. It's almost impossible to get through elementary school without access to a computer, and that means it is essential to have one at home that they can do their homework on. If you're even a little bit techie, I implore you to build that first computer for and with your kid, even include them in the buying process if possible. You might just spark some wonder in their brain that will blossom into a rewarding hobby or even a career one day.