Key Takeaways Increase your Asus ROG Ally's VRAM for better performance in games with high-resolution textures.

Make sure to find a balance with VRAM to not compromise normal RAM on your ROG Ally.

Games like Diablo 4 and Need for Speed benefit from higher VRAM settings, while others may need adjustments.

If you have an Asus ROG Ally, did you know you can make a simple tweak to increase the performance in some games? By increasing your handheld's VRAM, you can dedicate more memory specifically to graphics so that games with higher-resolution textures can load more of those textures into accessible RAM. This means you'll get better performance in those games, as it needs to access the storage of your ROG Ally less when displaying graphics.

Of course, there are some downsides. Setting a higher VRAM amount will take away from the normal RAM on your ROG Ally, so you'll need to find a happy medium that gives you better performance in your games without making your gaming experience worse. The Asus ROG Ally comes with 4GB of VRAM enabled by default, but you can increase it as high as 8GB. We'd recommend leaving it on "Auto", but if you want to tweak it, you can in Armory Crate.

As for what games will benefit, users report that titles like Diablo 4 and Need for Speed will run better when set to 6GB of VRAM. In fact, some games may not like the "Auto" setting, so you may need to play around with these settings to find your own sweet spot for the games that you play.

How to change the VRAM on your Asus ROG Ally

To change the VRAM on your Asus ROG Ally, it's pretty easy.

Launch Armory Crate Go to Settings Select Operating Mode Go to GPU Settings Change your VRAM value

You can modify this to any of the optional values, but keep in mind that your ROG Ally has 16GB of RAM. Therefore, if you change this to 8GB of VRAM, then you'll only have 8GB of regular RAM to use. Asus says that increasing the VRAM size can help you to use higher-resolution textures in games like The Last of Us, and it can also decrease stuttering in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

On top of that, some games actually can't run on the Asus ROG Ally out of the box, and you'll need to increase the VRAM size. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six: Extraction are two games that Asus says will need you to increase the size and will give you an error relating to memory if you don't do it.

On the contrary, if you need more usable RAM, you can decrease this value. If you were to use a ROG Ally as a laptop replacement, for example, you may only need 2GB of VRAM and would benefit from having access to 14GB of regular RAM. You can do that too with Armory Crate, which is why it's worth trying.