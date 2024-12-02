Key Takeaways Serve files over your network with a Raspberry Pi NAS and save on storage costs.

Use a Raspberry Pi for other tasks like a music streamer or Minecraft server.

Raspberry Pi offers more RAM and software support than budget NAS devices.

When you're choosing where to store all your backups, it can be tempting to buy one of the best NAS devices, fill it with drives, and not worry about storage for some time. Except, that can get expensive pretty quickly, and you might not need that much storage at first. What you will get is a purpose-built device that has been tested by the manufacturer to work out of the box, but then again, you do pay for that level of support. If you're only after backing up a few devices on the cheap, a Raspberry Pi can be your NAS, and you'll learn a lot about networking and storage in the process.

5 It's a great way to get started

You can learn a lot from a Raspberry Pi

The main function of a NAS device is to serve files over your network, and the Raspberry Pi can easily handle that task . What's more, if you get the latest Raspberry Pi 5, it's more powerful than most of the CPUs used in consumer-level NAS devices. You get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and a bunch of connectivity, including a PCIe Gen 2.0 interface that can be used for a SATA HAT to add up to four 2.5" SATA HDDs or SSDs. That means even with a low cost Pi setup, you don't have to forgo the speed or data protection of a RAID array .

Even without the additional HAT, you can still use USB drives for your Raspberry Pi NAS and share them over your network as usual. In doing so, you're not only learning valuable skills, you can go at your own pace. NAS devices are pretty plug-and-play these days, but there's nothing quite like the experience of setting a device up from scratch by following tutorials.

4 You can use it for other tasks

Once you outgrow your Pi NAS you can reuse it