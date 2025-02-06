As you expand your self-hosted services and home lab with new and varied projects, managing things like uptime and storage space can quickly become a pain. SSHing into individual servers or apps can be a pain, but wouldn't it be better to have a centralized dashboard where you could see, at a glance, the health of your home lab and its services?

That's exactly what you get when you set up monitoring for your home lab, with individual software packages, hardware devices, and network appliances all represented on an easy-to-read dashboard. Whether it's to keep an eye on your TrueNAS server or keep an eye on your home lab network with a Raspberry Pi, setting up monitoring for your home lab's contents is another essential service to add to your self-hosted apps.

5 To see all your servers and services in one place

Nothing makes home lab management easier than a single dashboard