One of the most useful tools of any home lab is containers, which simplify the installation and maintenance of self-hosted services. Keeping a few containers up to date is fairly routine, and doesn't take long to accomplish. But once you've got a dozen or so containers, even if you're using something like Portainer to manage them, keeping them updated is a chore. It doesn't have to be though, as you can install one more container, Watchtower, which will keep an eye on your installed containers and keep them up to date for you. It's one of the best containers you should get used to, and it makes home lab life easy.