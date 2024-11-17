Key Takeaways Small footprint: SBCs are compact and versatile

Multiple connectivity options: Wired and wireless interfaces

Low power consumption: Economical for running automated IoT systems

Whether you’re the proud owner of multiple smart home devices or a tinkerer who loves working with new paraphernalia, Internet of Things (IoT) systems are solid additions to any tech enthusiast's living space. Armed with loads of automation facilities, you can configure trigger-action commands for your IoT devices to remove the tediousness of mundane tasks and improve your quality of life.

Moreover, you don’t need a powerful PC equipped with top-of-the-line components for your smart home and IoT lab. In fact, here are three reasons why you should use a Single-Board Computer to build your IoT management hub.

They’re compact enough to fit anywhere!

Compared to the average PC tower, pre-built NAS enclosure, or even a mini-PC, SBCs have a tiny-form factor and barely occupy any space. Since you can freely reposition your smart gadget hub anywhere in your living space, you get a lot more versatility in the LAN and power cable wiring layouts. This can help reduce cable clutter when you have multiple IoT gadgets spread across your home.

3 Multiple connectivity options

On both wired and wireless fronts