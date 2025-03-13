One of the big points that Valve wanted to push with the Steam Deck is that it's an open platformfor users to do what they want with. Gabe even mentioned running Windows on the Steam Deck or the Steam Deck OLED because he wanted the company to stick to that promise. A few months after the release of each handheld console, Valve released full Windows drivers for the hardware inside, making that promise upheld.

Now, just because you can do a thing, doesn't mean that thing is a good idea. The Steam Deck was designed around Steam OS, with multiple tweaks to the OS that make it a seamless experience. Running Windows on the Steam Deck is technically possible, and choice is usually good, but there are plenty of reasons why you'd want to stick with Steam OS. If you're thinking about changing your Steam Deck's operating system, maybe these reasons will sway your mind away from the path.

5 Windows isn't the best handheld OS

It's always the worst part of any PC gaming handheld we've reviewed