Being a PC user comes with a certain level of anxiety. "Am I settling for an underpowered GPU?", "Should I spend the premium on that fancy motherboard?", and "Is it finally time to buy an 8-core CPU for gaming?" are some common questions you might have asked yourself at some point. While the first two questions don't have one right answer, the last one does — you still don't need 8 cores for gaming.

If you want one, go ahead, but games still aren't making use of those extra cores and threads. Any benefits you expect from the extra horsepower will be negligible, and the actually worthwhile 8-core chips (Ryzen X3D) are just too expensive for the average PC builder. 8-core CPUs have productivity and multitasking benefits, but it'll be a while before they become the new 6-core CPUs for gaming.

3 The gains are minimal

Your 6-core chip will last for a while