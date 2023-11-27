Mechanical keyboards are generally the way to go when it comes to choosing the best keyboard for gaming and typing thousands of words. I've been a long-time user of Keychron keyboards and find them to be among the best in the business, especially for customizing them to suit your needs. The Keychron C1 is one of the brand's more affordable options with hot-swappable switches, and it's on sale right now for Cyber Monday. You can create the keyboard of your dreams for just $49.

Keychron C1 $49 $70 Save $21 Save 30% on one of Keychron's more affordable mod-friendly keyboards. The $49 Keychron C1 comes with either Gateron G Pro Brown or Red switches, double-shot ABS keycaps, and white backlighting. $49 at Amazon

Why the Keychron C1 is a great budget mechanical keyboard

So, what makes the Keychron C1 a great mechanical keyboard? First, let's start with the price. Discounted to just $49 is an absolute steal for such a keyboard and beats many of the other PC deals we've come across. The Keychron C1 comes equipped with Gateron G Pro Brown or Red switches, depending on whether you'd prefer a more tactile or subdued response with each keystroke. There's an array of double-shot ABS keycaps and white backlighting support.

The tenkeyless design sports 5-pin sockets, which makes this keyboard compatible with just about every 3-pin and 5-pin switch out there. Find yourself not fully enjoying the Gateron G Pro switches? No problem! Pick up a set of aftermarket switches and swap them all out. Everything is encased in a plastic shell, which won't feel as premium as Keychron's more expensive aluminum offerings, but it's also at a fraction of the cost.

If you're not into all the flashy RGB lighting, the C1 would also be a good fit due to the use of white LEDs. They have a few modes to choose from, but this is a more relaxed typing/gaming experience without all the flashy noise. Extra keycaps are included with the keyboard for full support using Windows and macOS functions, allowing you to hop between platforms without an issue.

Where Keychron mechanical keyboards truly shine is typing and gaming performance. Just about every branded keyboard works surprisingly well for both scenarios, even at this price point. You won't be disappointed with this $49 mehchanical keyboard deal for Cyber Monday.