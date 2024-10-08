Samsung 990 Pro (with heatsink) 1TB $100 $175 Save $75 Even 1TB is enough space to store numerous PC games, making the entry-level Samsung 990 Pro a fantastic upgrade for mid-range gaming PC builds. $100 at Amazon

Samsung is responsible for some of the best SSDs on the market and the Samsung 990 Pro is one of the finest PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives you can buy. We positively reviewed this SSD and found it to be an excellent choice for loading games, which is precisely how Samsung markets this version with an included heatsink. Not only can it be installed inside a desktop PC, but also a PlayStation 5, should you require additional storage space. Usually starting from $175 for the 1TB model, Prime Day discounts have dropped this small series of SSDs to just $100.

1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants are all on sale so you can choose the one that best matches your data needs.

The perfect SSD upgrade for your PlayStation 5 or PC

So how fast is the Samsung 990 Pro? It's super-fast. I'm talking speeds of 7,450 MB/s for sequential read and 6,900 MB/s for sequential write. With PCIe 5.0 SSDs now available that can hit 14,000 MB/s, the performance of the 990 Pro may be considered mid-range at this point. That said, looking at anything that can read data at more than 7,000 MB/s is extremely quick. For gaming, you'll still notice reduced load times and general performance improvements. Like PCIe 5.0 drives, PCIe 4.0 SSDs can become warm under load so Samsung includes a heatsink with the drives on sale.

Being a Gen 4 drive, this SSD can be used inside a desktop, laptop, and even a game console like the PlayStation 5. And being a Samsung SSD, you'll be protected by a five-year or 1200 TBW limited warranty. This is among the lowest we've seen these drives discounted to. If you're on the fence about upgrading your internal storage, now may be the perfect time to make the leap.

