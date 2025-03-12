PC builders are often guilty of wasting money on overhyped PC upgrades. While a 360Hz monitor, Gen5 SSD, or flagship GPU can still be justified, how is a 1600W power supply considered normal? It's always recommended to buy a quality PSU, but that doesn't mean overspeccing your build for no reason. Overkill power supplies serve no purpose in 99% of PCs, and might even have negative consequences, besides being a waste of money. Modern PC components are making high-quality, high-wattage power supplies more common every year, but you'll still not need a 1600W PSU any time soon.

5 Even overkill PCs are fine with 1200W

Yes, even your RTX 5090 and Core i9-14900K