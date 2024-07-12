Key Takeaways Forget Windows 11 File Explorer quirks with OneCommander's great multitasking UI.

Easy file management with dual pane view, color-coded file ages, and quick file finding.

Enriched experience with File Automator & notes, plus speed up search using Everything.

We've been talking quite a bit about replacing the Windows 11 File Explorer here at XDA, and indeed, there are plenty of alternatives out there. There's a generally negative sentiment towards a lot of the changes Microsoft makes to File Explorer, and if you want an alternative, we wouldn't blame you.

But recently, I've come across a couple of apps that I believe could make you forget all about the quirks and downsides of File Explorer. Those apps are OneCommander and Everything, with one being a full-on File Explorer replacement, while the other replaces the search indexer in Windows, which is also known to be less than ideal.

OneCommander is my favorite file manager so far

A great UI that makes it easier to multitask

I've tried a few File Explorer alternatives in the past, but none have won me over in the way that OneCommander has. This is, in my opinion, the best File Explorer replacement out there, and one big reason is the UI itself. This is a very modern-feeling app, with support for dark and light themes and a clean, modern look that, while not following the Windows 11 design language super closely, looks fantastic all the same. It's very functional and fast, but it's also really easy on the eyes.

But of course, functionality is what really matters, and OneCommander delivers an excellent file manager experience. For one thing, you can choose between a typical single pane view or a much more interesting dual pane mode. In this mode, you can always view two folders side by side, which makes it really easy to move files between folders, compare the contents of folders, and more. There's even a columns view, where each pane also includes a sort of navigation tree for whatever folder you're viewing (though this one is admittedly a little too busy for my liking).

One of the features I've really enjoyed about OneCommander is perhaps a bit odd. In list view, the app shows how old any given file is in a much easier to read way compared to File Explorer. You can see exactly how many minutes, hours, or days old a file is, with a color associated with a specific time range. Sometimes I have to capture a lot of screenshots or import a lot of photos in a row, and since these files have somewhat generic names, having colors that clearly indicate which files were just created makes it way easier to find the files I want. Another thing I really like is that when you start typing while looking at a folder, it doesn't just jump to the first file with that letter, it actually automatically filters the contents for what you type. It's really easy to find files this way.

It's a very complete interface that offers all the right information.

OneCommander also has tab support, with each pane having its own set of tabs, so you can easily juggle multiple folders in a single window and move files around faster. The UI overall makes it easy to get to the files you need and see important information. In addition to the two primary navigation panes, there's a pane on the left side that shows you drives, user folders, cloud storage, and a history of recent folders, making it really easy to get back into major folders or things you worked on recently. You can also create your own group to have quick links to specific folders, too. And below each pane, you can enable a preview tab that shows more information about the file you're looking at, including thumbnails for images and even text in TXT or BAT files. It's a very complete interface that offers all the right information.

Best of all, OneCommander offers the ability to replace File Explorer as the default file manager, so you don't have to jump through hoops editing the registry to do it.

It has a few extra features, too

Notes, a powerful file renamer, and more