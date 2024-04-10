Key Takeaways Windows 11 removed the promoted app slot on the Start menu, but it might be coming a comeback.

Users can disable app promotions on the Start menu in the Settings app.

Microsoft wants to attract more app developers to the Microsoft Store by potentially featuring app promotions on the Start menu.

Microsoft catches a lot of flak for placing advertisements all over Windows 11 and other products, but one thing that was actually removed in the latest version of Windows was the slot for promoted apps on the Start menu. Unlike Windows 10, the latest iteration of the Start menu only shows apps you already have installed — but it seems like Microsoft is rectifying that.

According to a recent tweet by Twitter (now X) user PhantomOfEarth, Microsoft is working on bringing app promotions to the Recommended section of the Start menu. While the feature doesn't seem to be rolling out yet, some hidden changes in recent Windows builds updated the text in the Settings app to indicate that recommendations can include app promotions alongside tips for using Windows and other recommended content.

You can still avoid the ads

While there's no arguing that no one was asking for more advertising spots on Windows 11, at least it looks like you'll be able to hide them, just as you could on Windows 10. The toggle in the Settings app that controls Start menu recommendations can also turn off app promotions, so you don't need to see any ads if you don't want. This will also turn off other tips, but there's a good chance you don't care about those, either.

It's also worth mentioning that just because something is in testing, it doesn't necessarily mean it will be fully rolled out. A while back, we suspected that ads may be coming to the File Explorer on Windows 11, but that didn't end up happening and Microsoft said it was an error. That being said, app promotions in the Start menu aren't know, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them come back.

Making the Microsoft Store more appealing

Ultimately, the goal of this strategy is likely to make the Microsoft Store more appealing to app developers and publishers. Microsoft is always looking for new avenues to allow developers to advertise their apps, and bringing them to the Start menu is a surefire way to get eyes on these apps and potentially convince more developers to publish their apps on the platform. Windows 11 has already helped bring a lot more apps to the Microsoft Store, and it's likely the company will keep investing in it to help it grow even more.