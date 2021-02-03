Your Android TV is getting an update to show personalized TV show and movie recommendations

Google is rolling out an update for the Android TV interface that will help you easily discover new content on the platform. The updated interface resembles the UI on the Google Chromecast with Google TV, but it features fewer tabs on the home screen.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the new Android TV home screen has three new tabs at the top —Home, Discover, and Apps — next to the Search option. In contrast, the Google TV interface has six tabs — For You, Live, Movies, Shows, Apps, and Library.

The Home tab on the updated Android TV interface offers a familiar home screen that gives you quick access to your favorite apps and channels. The tab is divided into a couple of sections, including Favorite Apps, Play Next, YouTube, and more. As you’d expect, the Apps tab is home to all your installed apps. However, unlike its Google TV equivalent, it doesn’t show recommended apps from the Google Play Store.

The new Discover tab is the only major change in the updated interface, and it works a lot like the For You tab on Google TV. The tab features personalized content recommendations based on your activity, along with trending content from Google. Much like the Home tab, the Discover tab includes a couple of sections that show movie, show and live TV recommendations from all your apps and subscriptions. It has a ‘Top picks for you’ section that shows personalized recommendations, a ‘Trending TV Shows’ section, and a ‘New movies and shows’ section.

Google has already started rolling out the new Android TV interface, and it should show up for users in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France in the next few days. Users in other regions will have to wait a few weeks to receive the update on their devices.