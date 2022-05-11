Your Chromebook’s Phone Hub is getting the ability to stream messaging apps

During its I/O 2022 keynote today, Google announed that the Phone Hub feature on Chrome OS is going to get the ability to stream your messaging apps. The way it’s going to work is pretty simple. You’ll see a notification pop up in the corner of your screen, and when you open it, you’ll be able to open it in the actual app, which can be something like Facebook Messenger, or something else.

Obviously, you won’t be doing this for all of your messaging apps. Google Messages is already built into Chrome OS. Other services aren’t though, so if you don’t want to use web apps, you won’t have to as long as you have the native app running on your phone. You can see a demo in the embedded tweet below.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Check your texts from the comfort of your computer. This fall, Phone Hub will stream your phone’s messaging apps to your Chromebook — so you can get notifications, respond to messages, view conversation history and more. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/TcGBMuRwJk — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with Phone Hub, it’s meant to allow you to access your phone’s features from your Chromebook. For example, you can check out your phone’s mobile signal and battery status, and you can access certain settings such as mobile hotspot, which will allow you to connect to the internet without having to turn on hotspot from your phone. You can even access tabs that you have open in Chrome.

The ability to stream messaging apps via Phone Hub on Chrome OS is coming this fall.