Anker is a very respectable brand that manufactures almost anything and everything you can think of. One of my first experiences with the brand came from using their Bluetooth wireless speakers, and I eventually fell in love with Anker’s Soundcore Motion X600 portable Bluetooth speaker, which basically goes with me anywhere I go, as it’s a great option whenever I want to share my favorite tunes. However, when I want to enjoy my favorite music all alone, I pick up a pair of Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds and enjoy my music to the fullest. The best part is that you can now pick up a pair of these outstanding wireless earbuds for just $70, thanks to the latest Black Friday deals.

You don’t need to break the bank to get top-quality audio, and that’s extremely clear once you’ve tried a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, which are a breath of fresh air in a vast sea of often over-priced wireless earbuds. The Liberty 4 NC are, without a doubt, a very affordable alternative that starts at just under $100, but the latest Black Friday offers will let you pick up a pair for less, making them an even better option for those looking to get great value and amazing sound for their money, as you can now get yours for just $70 thanks to a 30 percent discount.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature adaptive noise-canceling, hi-res sound, a whopping 50 hours of battery life, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.3, and five different color options to choose from, making them excellent for those who also love to match their accessories with their wardrobe. And they’re extremely comfortable, so you can use them for extended periods without discomfort.