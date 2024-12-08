When you sign up for an internet service, most ISPs try to bundle in a router. Some might even say untrue things to get you to accept it, like you need their router for optimal service or better Wi-Fi or put it on as a "free" rental. While it's convenient to accept the ISP router and not have to worry about finding your own Wi-Fi router (and a modem if you have cable), it's not always the best option and, in some cases, could slow down your network. Often, the supplied router is just enough for your internet plan and doesn't take into account how many devices you may have to connect. If you keep the ISP-provided router, you're essentially saying they can dictate things on your home network, and that's not okay.

7 You probably can’t connect as many devices

The modern home needs routers that can cope with more connected devices

Many home routers, including those supplied by your ISP, have a limit on how many devices can connect to it at any one time. This could be 50 devices or as many as 250, but the limit is there, and once it's reached, it will kick off idle devices if new ones connect. This isn't strictly an ISP router issue, but the limit is often lower on these, so it's easier to run into the cap. With how many Wi-Fi devices the average home has, even without factoring in smart home things like doorbells, cameras, and thermostats, it's easy to get to the limit.

The easiest way to connect more devices to your Wi-Fi is with a mesh router setup. Each node can support the same number of devices, so you can support 2x or 3x the number that can connect to one router. And it won't come with slowdowns like a Wi-Fi extender would, making a better internet experience for all your household.

6 The Wi-Fi version might be older

You don't need Wi-Fi 7, but most ISP routers are still way behind

Many ISPs still use older router hardware, often lagging behind where the market is when it comes to important connectivity like Wi-Fi. For the longest time, you were limited to Wi-Fi 5 on many ISP routers, even when you could get Wi-Fi 6 or 6E on many devices. And they're more likely to sell you Wi-Fi extenders to try and cover your whole home when you might be better served with a mesh router setup. It's true that you don't need Wi-Fi 7 right now, but most new devices coming on the market support it, and at some point, you'll want to upgrade your router to take advantage of it.

5 You can’t customize many settings

ISP routers are often locked-down