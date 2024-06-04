In a quest for dominance in the PC light show market, companies have worked in RGB lighting and LCD screens into just about every component, including the power supply. It's becoming more difficult to build a sleeper system without flashing bulbs or diodes (without disabling them) and yet it seems the majority of PC builds are still not quite there in terms of color output. Whether you're on the side of RGB lighting being a virus to the eyes or a tasteful addition to any PC setup, it's easy to go overboard with the right hardware.

There are numerous flashing lights in this video, so please take care if you have sensitivity.

Do you believe your PC to be flashy?

I don't think you're ready to witness this spectacle

Reddit user Al_0112 asked the PCMasterRace community to rate their setup, but I don't believe anyone expected to see what's contained in the video. Not only do we have a clear view of the monitor and inside the chassis, the latter thanks to an expansive side glass panel, it's what's present around the system that truly sets this apart from the competition. Again, so long as you have access to the right hardware, you can easily transform the room into quite a light show.

Some of the responses were as good as the video itself. One Reddit user nailed the score on the head with an "Epilepsy/10." Another provided a suggestion for much-needed additions to make this setup truly shine with a "fog machine, a horn that goes mer mer meererrrr, and some cheesy retro art." Remember the old wives' tale about RGB lighting improving in-game FPS? Crysis has nothing on this PC.

Should you go all-out with RGB lighting?

Less can be so much more

Close

It's all down to personal tastes. You can love RGB lighting or loathe it. If you're somewhere in between, RGB lighting can be a tasteful addition to a PC setup, depending on how it's emitted. If you've yet to add RGB lighting to your system but wish to do so, case and radiator fans may be a good place to start. There are countless options on the market for fans with integrated RGB lighting. Be sure to check your motherboard for available A-RGB headers, because you may need to buy some fans with a controller if none are available.

Just about every "gamer" product has some form of lighting worked into the design. Whether it's a mousepad (and I really love the HYTE CNVS) or RAM modules, you can easily find hardware with pretty lights. This can cause some concern for those who prefer fully working products as LEDs are yet another element that can fail. Would you continue using the same two memory sticks if the lighting on one of the modules ceases to function? RGB products are also expensive and cost more than versions without LEDs.

No matter how many PC parts you purchase with RGB lighting, you won't match what we witnessed today and that's okay because I could imagine if this were to be an actual PC setup, it would be old real fast. Still, it was a spectacle and I applaud Reddit for yet another exceptional start to the week.