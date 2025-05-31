To some extent, we all have a (sometimes irrational) fear that our computer could be spying on us. Not just what we do on the computer, but what we do in front of it. I remember some classmates would tape pieces of paper over their laptop webcams, which always seemed a little paranoid to me. And I was kind of right.

The truth is, it's extremely unlikely someone would be able or want to hack into your webcam. It's not something that can just happen by chance by targeting someone random — anyone wanting to spy on you would have to specifically be targeting you and know how to access your specific computer. If someone were so inclined, they would probably look at other avenues to target you more directly, such as catfishing or video calls. But if you're still concerned and you want to be sure you're not being spied on, there are a few ways you can make sure you're safe.

Check the webcam indicator light

An obvious starting point