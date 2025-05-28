The solid-state drive (SSD) has transformed the way we store data, paving the way to the modern smartphone, super-fast PC storage, and the thinnest laptops money can buy. They also allowed us to improve the performance of older or slower hardware, namely, mechanical hard drives. Intel Optane, AMD StoreMI, and some other technologies made their way to the datacenter, but you can take advantage of them at home with a server, NAS, or even your Windows PC. The thing is, only the first two scenarios are worthy of NVMe caching as your desktop PC likely already has fast enough storage and memory to handle everything you throw at it.

Here are a few reasons why NVMe caching on your Windows Pc is likely more trouble than it's worth.

5 You likely won't benefit from caching

Do you even edit video, bro?