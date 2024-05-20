Key Takeaways Embed unique block editor & templates. Manage project tracker, social media calendar, design portfolio, journal, student planner, & more.

Prepare for launches, media posts, design portfolios, personal finances, resumes, bookmarks, travel itineraries, & life goals with Notion templates.

Notion's template library offers complete solutions. Discover top picks for seamless organization, productivity, & goal tracking. Explore more & thrive!

With its innovative block editor, project management tools, real-time collaboration, calendar integration, reminders, and more, Notion has completely disrupted the productivity space. A rich templates library is another solid reason for Notion’s soaring popularity and wide adoption. Whether you are a student, professional, marketer, designer, or HR director, check out the top Notion templates to create an ideal workflow on your laptop.

10 Product launch tracker

As the name suggests, this template is ideal for product managers to launch a product successfully. The template is divided into four parts. You can use the table view to track launch dates, Google Drive files, design files, teams, product owners, and more.

The Statues board categorizes product launches across Planning, Alpha, Beta, and Live columns. You can also track everything from the Launch calendar and glance over the entire team responsible for different product stages. Overall, the Product launch tracker template is a solid offering from Notion.

9 Social media calendar

If you are an entrepreneur, small business owner, professional, or a social media marketing specialist, the Social Media Calendar template is a must-have for you. You can track all your upcoming social media posts with date, status, platform, and other details. As usual, the template also has a calendar and Kanban board view to stay on top of all your social media posts.

If you run out of ideas for your social media posts, use Notion AI for inspiration! It could draft a LinkedIn post for your upcoming product launch.

8 Design portfolio

Design portfolio is the perfect template for UI and UX designers. You no longer need to use Dribbble or Pinterest to showcase your design work to potential clients. You can simply copy the Design portfolio template in your Notion workspace and start adding your projects in Gallery view.

You can add the project name, date, relevant tags, required links, and the concept behind each project in a specific card. You can link your email address and cell number, and also attach a resume. Once your template is ready, copy the view-only link and share it as you wish.

7 Journal

While there is no shortage of journal apps out there, you can also use Notion as a journal to document precious moments of your life. With the Journal template, you can jot down daily reflections, special occasions, or reflections on your goals. Each entry opens in a sidebar with specific headings.

For example, when you open the Daily reflection page, you can format the entire day with details like intentions, happenings, gratefulness, and more. As always, you can check your entries via calendar view, too.

6 Student planner

While Notion offers a student planner template, it’s basic at best. We found a better alternative for students from the templates library. The Matcha Student Planner strikes the perfect balance between esthetics and functionality.

You can link your courses, track your classes, glance over your to-do list in a calendar view, track goals, write down an inspirational quote, link notebook pages, and even utilize the Spotify widget to listen to your favorite playlists while doing homework.

5 Personal finance tracker

Notion can replace your finance management app, too. The Personal finance tracker from Notion lets you track your expenses and income with source, amount, category tag, date, and other relevant details. There is also a tax database to track your tax liabilities in specific income categories.

You can check expense details per month and quarter. While it doesn’t offer graphs or detailed stats for your finances, the dedicated template should be a good starting point for general tracking.

4 Resume template

While there are dozens of resume templates on Notion, this data analyst portfolio template caught our attention. You can attach your resume, LinkedIn page, GitHub projects, your portfolio work, list skills, companies that you have worked with, and contact details. Once the resume is ready, click the Share button at the top to generate a shareable link or publish it to the web.

3 Bookmarks manager

You can use the Bookmarks Manager template as a one-stop solution to save all your internet findings. You can save relevant web links to your Notion page and organize them like a pro in no time. You can use different tags, gallery views, collection folders, and more to manage your important bookmarks on a Notion page.

2 Travel planner

Are you planning a summer vacation? Instead of using different tools to manage your travel itinerary, copy this Travel planner template to your Notion workspace and track your flights, restaurants, activities, and more. You can share the Notion page, assign your friends specific responsibilities, track your activities by day, and even create a photo wall of your memories. There is also a board view to track your travel tasks all in one place.

1 Ultimate life planner

Close

Let’s end the list with the ultimate life planner template. You can track your short-term and long-term goals, utilize a vision board, track with a weekly or monthly planner, and even use the time and calendar widgets. Each Notion page comes with different options to manage your routine.

For example, in the Monthly planner view, you can add reminders, tasks in different categories, goals, and even write down a monthly motivational quote.

Complete your Notion set up in no time

None of Notion's productivity rivals offer such an extensive template library. It’s one of Notion's biggest strengths. In the list above, we have hand-picked our favorite templates from the default library. You can also head to third-party marketplaces like Gumroad to find even more great templates that meet your needs. If you are new to Notion, check out our top power tricks to get the best experience from it. You can also find other app suggestions among the 10 best productivity apps for Windows.