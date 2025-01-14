Whether you recently switched to Windows or have been a loyal part of the Windows world for years, update installation failures likely don't faze you. However, this time, users seem to be experiencing a slightly weirder issue: Windows repeatedly trying to install a patch KB5048239 that has already been successfully installed.

While we do advise you to install the latest updates when they're available, this one doesn't actually make sense. And it seems the issue is fairly widespread, too.

Windows 10 patch KB5048239 keeps installing itself

The Windows update labeled KB5048239 was initially released for Windows 10 PCs (on 21H2 and 22H2) in November 2024, with the goal of resolving issues with the Windows Recovery Environment. This update came alongside other patches, including KB5046911, KB5046912, and KB5046913.

However, shortly after its release, many users reported the "0x80070643 error and can’t complete the operation" message every time they tried to update their PC. This issue arose due to insufficient space in the system's recovery partition, as at least 250 MB of free space was required for the patch to install successfully.

Microsoft quickly addressed the issue and issued a guide on its support page, providing instructions on manually resizing the partition, along with a sample script to increase the size of the WinRE recovery partition. While users eventually managed to successfully download the update, a new problem has now emerged in the past few days.

Users have once again taken to Microsoft’s help forum to complain that KB5048239 is waiting to be installed again, despite it being successfully installed in November 2024. When they attempt to update, it appears to install successfully, but when they check for pending updates again, it reappears as needing to be updated, even though it shows as successfully installed in the update history.

At the time of writing, 290 people have clicked the "I have the same question" button on a complaint thread by user Surfertm, created on January 11. This is far from the only thread—more have been opened on Microsoft’s help forum and on Reddit, in communities like r/WindowsHelp.

Is there a fix?

As frustrating as it likely is to see the same patch install over and over again, the bad news is that there currently seems to be no way to break this infinite loop. According to users on the complaint threads we've mentioned, they've tried all the usual quick fixes for common Windows Update issues, from running the Windows Update Troubleshooter to ensuring the WinRe recovery partition has enough storage space, but nothing seems to work.

Unfortunately, this means that if you're experiencing this strange issue, your only option for now is to wait patiently for Microsoft to address it. If you'd like to stop the continuous updates, one option is to pause updates temporarily . While this does mean you won't receive any new updates during the paused period, it's certainly better than dealing with the same update repeatedly!