Key Takeaways LISEN USB C Car Charger Adapter offers fast charging speeds and is compatible with the latest smartphones, making it a convenient option for those on the go.

Currently on sale at Amazon, you can get this powerful charger for just $5, thanks to a 50% discount and promo codes.

The charger features both USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing for compatibility with various devices, and includes Power Delivery and QC 3.0 for optimal charging performance.

So, you’re stuck in traffic and suddenly realize that the battery on your phone is about to die cause you forgot to charge it at the office. Anxiety tries to attack, but you remember that you just got your hands on a new LISEN USB-C Car Charger Adapter with 48W charging speeds that will rapidly top off any of the latest smartphones. The best part is that you can also get this powerful, fast charger for all your vehicles with huge savings thanks to the latest 50 discount applied at Amazon.com.

LISEN’s USB-C Car Charger Adapter with 48W Fast Charge is currently on sale at Amazon.com, and you won’t want to miss this deal as it’s currently getting a 50 percent price drop. These savings come in two parts, so read carefully. First, you need to apply the on-page coupon that will get you 20 percent savings at checkout, and then you need to add promo code HQHP8GAT at checkout to receive an extra 30 percent discount. In other words, you will be able to take this dual-port phone charger for your car for just $5.

What’s great about the LISEN USB-C Car Charger Adapter?

LISEN’s USB C Car Charger Adapter is an excellent option for those in need of fast charging speeds and a very affordable price tag. Normally, this 48W fast charger sells for $10, which is already great, but being able to take one home for just $5 is an absolute steal. It features a USB-A and USB-C port, so you don’t have to worry about it being compatible with your cables. Plus, Power Deliver and QC 3.0 are also included in the package, meaning that it’s compatible with the latest Android and iPhone models on the market. Just remember that you won’t get fast charging speeds if you have two devices connected to your charger. And if you're looking for other great products for your ride, check out our selection for the best car accessories in 2023.