Key Takeaways Game Bar enables easy Xbox interactions with friends and improved controller navigation.

It's now lightweight on resources and offers useful widgets for performance metrics and volume control.

You can easily record and share game highlights, plus access various widgets like Teams and Spotify.

Windows 11 comes with plenty of features out of the box that may not be useful to everyone, and we've written in the past about how you can disable some of them, including the Game Bar. The Game Bar is an overlay aimed at gamers that provides social features on the Xbox platform, but also some additional tools that can actually be very useful.

While disabling the Game Bar may be a tempting way to save some resources, I'd argue it's a good idea to keep it enabled. The features it offers can come in handy a lot of the time, and you might be missing out without it.

6 Play with friends on Xbox

Chat and party up easily

Most PC gamers may not always care about playing with people on Xbox, but with so many games these days being available on both platforms, you probably have friends playing the same games you do but on Xbox. And playing together and chatting with those friends is also very nice.

Thankfully, the Xbox app adds some widgets to the Game Bar interface that make this a lot easier. You can see your online friends, shoot them a message, and invite them for play sessions together, all without having to close your game. Platforms like Steam also have this, but if you know a friend with an Xbox console, this is the way to go.

5 It's lightweight

You don't have to worry about performance

When it first showed up, Game Bar developed a bit of a reputation for hitting your computer's performance fairly hard while gaming, but if you've been paying attention, you'll know that Microsoft has since improved things significantly, and Game bar is actually pretty light on resources now. Even while the overlay is open, CPU and RAM usage is pretty minimal, so you won't see any major impact in your games because of it.

Plus, Game Bar is already there, so you can just use it without any additional fuss. You don't need to go out of your way to install programs that do things Game Bar already does just to take up more space on your drive.

What's more, Microsoft has decoupled the Game Bar app from the Xbox app, so you can uninstall other Xbox services and the core features will still work, including game recordings, audio mixing, and performance metrics. Instead, the Xbox app just adds the aforementioned social features to Game Bar, which are completely optional.

4 Improve your controller experience

Not everyone plays with a keyboard

PC gaming is often associated with a mouse and keyboard, but some games just work better with a controller, and for many people (including yours truly), controllers are just much easier to use. But Windows 11 has notoriously been terrible to navigate with a controller — so in comes Game Bar to save the day.

One of the recent features of the Game Bar is the Controller Bar, which opens automatically appears when you open Game Bar using an Xbox controller. The Controller Bar gives you quick shortcuts to your recently played games, plus game storefronts like Xbox and Steam, so you can open anything else. This way, you can bypass the awkward navigation of Windows 11 and go straight into a UI that works much better with a controller.

3 Keep an eye on your PC's resources

Performance metrics can come in handy

One of the cool features in Game Bar is that it can give you an idea of your performance metrics at any given time, and it's actually very useful. The performance widget lets you see the current CPU, GPU, VRAM, and RAM usage, along with your current framerate. If you want more info, you can also look at a graph showing the past 60 seconds to see how performance is doing overall. There are other tools that can do this, but why get them when you already have this one out of the box?

Plus, there's another widget called resource monitor, and that lets you see what's taking up resources on your PC that could be slowing down your game. You can even enable a more detailed view to see just how much CPU and RAM those processes might be using. It's a really nice tool to ahve available at a moment's notice.

2 A handy volume mixer

Better than what Windows 11 offered until recently

Games tend to take up the entire screen once you open them, so if you have music playing in the background, you don't have a good way to balance the audio of your game and music without closing or minimizing the game. Game Bar addresses this, too, with a built-in volume mixer that lets you easily change the volume for all your apps so you can hear the game or a person you're talking to much more clearly.

This widget also lets you change your settings for voice chats, like the microphone and speakers you should use, so overall, there are a few great tools here.

1 Automatic game recording

Share your highlights

Close

Game recording is a fairly demanding task that takes up a lot of space on your PC if you're constantly recording. That's why most of us don't record the entirety of our play sessions. But how often have you run into a cool moment in a game or done something you weren't expecting? Sometimes, you want to be able to share those unexpected moments of glory, and you don't have a way to do so.

But with Game Bar, you do. By default, Game Bar records the last 30 seconds of any game you're playing, and when you run into one of these cool moments, you simply press Windows + Alt + G, and the last 30 seconds are automatically saved into a file you can share. You can even change the recording length up to 10 minutes, so you can make sure that those longer epic moments can still fit.

There's still more to Game Bar

Those are some of the big reasons why the Game Bar on Windows 11 might be useful to you, but there are even more things that might be appealing to you. One of the many widgets available for Game Bar is Teams, so you can talk to friends using that platform, and there's one for Spotify so you can listen to music and manage your playlist without switching apps all the time. Heck, there are tons of third-party widgets at this point, including even silly things like calculators. It's a very powerful tool these days, and it's definitely worth checking out.