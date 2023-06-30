It looks like YouTube is finally cracking down on those using ad blockers, giving up to three chances before cutting off access to videos. The new three-strikes rule isn't in effect publicly just yet, but has been rolled out to some users as part of a global test. As part of this test, offenders will be given the option of disabling ad blocking software or paying for YouTube Premium.

The news was picked up by a variety of news sites, with WinFuture being one of the earliest, and originates from a user on Reddit, sharing the experience of the latest changes to YouTube. Android Authority was later able to get confirmation from YouTube that the company is indeed testing out a new three-strikes rule globally.

So what happens when you use an ad blocker, and you are included as part of this latest test? You'll receive a message like the one above and will be given a few chances to comply. After that point, YouTube will temporarily disable video playback. It's unclear for how long, but the assumption is that users will need to disable their ad blocker or sign up for YouTube Premium if they want to continue watching videos on the platform.

YouTube Premium costs quite a hefty sum in some regions, with those in the United States required to pay $12 per month. While there are added benefits like saving videos and access to YouTube Music, those that just want to pay to remove ads aren't really given other options. While efforts to stop ad blockers have been live with other streaming services like Hulu for quite some time, this realm is entirely new for YouTube and could have a profound effect going forward.

For the most part, folks in the Reddit post didn't seem all too happy with the new restrictions set in place. There were various reasons why this wasn't a good thing, or how YouTube was seen as being greedy. Ultimately, it's unclear whether this will roll out in full, so for now, we can only wait and see.