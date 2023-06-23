At VidCon this week, YouTube announced that it is integrating a new AI-powered tool that will automatically dub videos in other languages, thereby helping creators and viewers overcome the language barrier. The feature has been in the works for years as part of Google's Area 120 incubator for experimental projects, and was announced last year as part of the company's increased push into AI-driven features for all its products and services.

Called 'Aloud,' the new tool allows creators to "quickly and easily dub their videos into multiple languages, unlocking knowledge that might be trapped in a single language today." Google expects the feature to make dubbing more accessible to creators who find it too complicated or too expensive to dub their videos into multiple languages. For people wondering how it all works, the official Aloud website says that the tool first transcribes the video, and allows the creator to review and edit the transcription. It then translates and dubs the video in the target language before being published by the creator.

In a statement to The Verge, YouTube's Amjad Hanif said that the feature is currently being tested with hundreds of creators around the world. He added that it currently only supports a few languages, with more expected to be added in the future. The company had earlier announced that Aloud will only be available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese at launch, with Hindi, Bahasa-Indonesia and other languages expected to be added to the list in the near future.

Aloud is a super cool use of AI, and one that should help creators reach a wider audience. According to Hanif, the company is not only working to make the translated audio tracks sound like the creator's voice, but also incorporate more expression into the dubbed content. In addition, it is also looking to introduce lip sync to make the videos look more natural. However, those features will only come next year, so for now, the videos will remain out-of-sync with the audio, and the dubbed voice will sound relatively mechanical.