YouTube on Android may soon let you see comments in full-screen view

According to recent reports, the YouTube app on Android might soon let you see comments while in full-screen view. The new comments section layout has already started rolling out to some users, and it appears on the right half of the display when you’re watching a video in full-screen view.

As you can see in the GIF attached below (via Android Police), the new comments section appears on a sliding panel next to a minimized version of the video. Unlike the chat on a YouTube live stream, which appears over the video towards the left edge of the display, the new comments section layout takes up a significant chunk of space on the screen, and it isn’t translucent. Thankfully, you can quickly minimize it by swiping down from the top of the section, which also restores the video to the full-screen view.

The current version of the YouTube app on Android only lets you view the video and comments simultaneously in portrait orientation. Therefore, the new comments section layout for the landscape orientation is quite a handy addition for those who wish to read the comments while watching a video in full-screen mode. At the moment, we’re not sure how it will work with portrait videos when viewed in full-screen mode. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

YouTube has tested several changes for the comments section on the Android app over the last year. Since some of these changes are yet to roll out to most users, there’s a chance that YouTube may not release the updated comments section if it doesn’t receive favorable feedback.

What’s your take on the new comments section layout? Do you even want to see the comments when you’re watching a video in full-screen mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured image: @vincinama