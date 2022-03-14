The YouTube app for Android is getting video transcriptions

The YouTube app for Android is getting a handy little feature that will let you view the complete transcription of any video right on the app. The feature was previously limited to the desktop version of YouTube, but it’s now showing up for a couple of users on Android.

Android Police reports that the feature adds a new “Transcript” section underneath the video description with a ‘Show Transcript’ button. Tapping on this button opens up the complete transcription of the current video with timestamps.

Screenshots via Android Police

As you can see in the attached screenshots, you can navigate through the video transcript by either scrolling through the Transcript window or jumping right to a specific timestamp. However, the feature currently doesn’t give you the ability to search through the transcript, making it a bit less useful than the desktop version. Nonetheless, it’s a welcome addition, as it gives users the option to view the video transcript right on the mobile app.

The report further reveals that the feature appears to be rolling out to users via a server-side update, and it’s currently limited to a handful of YouTube users. The feature isn’t available on any of our devices at the moment, even with the latest version of YouTube installed, but your mileage may vary. You can update to the latest version of YouTube for Android by following the Play Store link below to check if the feature is available on your device.

The new Transcript feature comes just a few weeks after we spotted evidence suggesting that YouTube was working on adding Image polls to the platform. You can learn more about the upcoming feature by following the previous link.

