YouTube announces new Super Thanks feature to help you support your favorite creators

After rolling out Shorts to over 100 countries earlier this month, YouTube has now introduced a new feature to help fans give back to their favorite creators. The new feature, called Super Thanks, adds on to the existing Super Chat and Super Sticker features on the platforms.

In its announcement post, YouTube explains that viewers will now be able to purchase Super Thanks for their favorite creators to “express their gratitude and show support.” The feature will appear as a heart-shaped icon with a dollar sign next to the download button. Viewers will be able to tap on the icon to purchase a Super Thanks. Upon purchasing a Super Thanks for a creator, viewers will see a new animated GIF and a distinct, colorful comment to highlight their purchase. The highlighted comment will help creators easily respond to their fans.

The Super Thanks feature is currently available at four price points — $2, $5, $10, and $50 (or local currency equivalent). It is currently in beta and is limited to 68 countries on both desktop and mobile devices. If you don’t see the feature on your end, you can follow the instructions given in this post to get early access. If it still isn’t available, then you’ll have to wait a few weeks, as YouTube plans to roll it out to all eligible creators in the YouTube Partner Program later this year.

For more details about the feature, check out YouTube’s announcement blog here.