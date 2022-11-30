Read update Problem resolved.

YouTube is a central part of many people's day, so when the app starts to act up, it can become a bite of an inconvenience. That's apparently what's happening at the moment to many people, as the official Team YouTube Twitter account is reporting that the app is experiencing some troubles and notifying users that a fix is on the way.

YouTube Downdetector

As far as when this problem first started happening, it's hard to say, but there have been reports that the issue has been occurring as early as this morning. The problem is affecting iOS and iPadOS users, with some reports that the YouTube app is also acting strange on other media devices like the Apple TV. Furthermore, there have also been reports on Downdetector that YouTube Music is also being affected, with over seven thousand reports and numerous comments about the YouTube app crashing.

If you've been affected by this, you'll probably know the second you try and launch the YouTube app, as it will crash within a few seconds. Unfortunately, closing out the app and retrying it will not fix the issue, and right now, there isn't a solution. Sadly, we won't know how long this problem will last or when and how it will be fixed. We have reached out to YouTube for comment and will update this post when a response is received.

If you need your YouTube fix on your iPhone or iPad, in the meantime, you can always just watch using the web browser on your device. While it might not be the best or most streamlined experience, at least you will have access to your favorite content for the time being.

Source: TeamYouTube (Twitter)