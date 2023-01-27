A video has been making the rounds on YouTube, and normally, that really wouldn't be a big deal, since new videos are posted to the platform by the millions and gain popularity each day. But this one is a bit different, with an upload date of April 5th, 2005. Now, the reason why this upload date should strike you as odd is because previously, the first and oldest video uploaded to YouTube was called "Me at the zoo," which hit the platform on April 23, 2005. So how does this new/old video have an older date? Well, apparently, YouTube has a bug that allows users to change the upload date, and set it in the past, in present day.

For most who took the video at face value, it would be hard to discern that the video was a complete hoax. Luckily, there are a lot of clues in the video that help us understand why this video isn't what it seems. First, the most glaring part that makes this video seem what it is not is that it is a Premiere video and to cut to the chase, these types of videos weren't around in 2005. We can also see this in the top right-hand corner that states: "Live chat is disabled for this Premiere."

The second clue that gives it away is that when you click on the account name, it states that the account was created after the video in question was uploaded. If all of that wasn't enough to indicate that this is some kind of elaborate scheme, the folks at YouTube reached out to The Verge confirming it. The YouTube spokesperson indicated that the team was aware of a bug that allowed users to change the upload dates of videos and goes on to state that "Me at the zoo" posted by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim is the oldest video on the platform. We have reached out to YouTube to see when this issue would be resolved.

