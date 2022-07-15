YouTube celebrates music artists in its Billion Views Club

It only seems like yesterday when the world was entranced by Psy’s “Gangnam Style”. The song took the world by storm, being the first video to ever reach a billion views on YouTube. It’s been ten years since and while there are now hundreds of videos to have reached the billion views mark. Despite the volume of videos, it is still something that is considered exceptional and rare, only attainable by a select few. YouTube has recognized these artists and inducted them into the “Billion Views Club”. YouTube has marked this day, in order to celebrate the milestone of a billion views, ten years after Psy’s first billion views video went live on the platform.

Warning: Infectious tunes

While Psy was the first, it wouldn’t take long for others to join him in the Billion Views Club (BVC) . Justin Bieber would become the second artist to reach a billion views with his original hit, “Baby”. Bieber would continue to have hits on the platform and currently has 11, billion view videos, sharing the honor with J Balvin. Adele takes top honors for racking up one billion views in the shortest time period, achieving it in only 88 days. The video with the most views on YouTube from an artist coming in at 9.7 billion? You guessed it, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi. We all know that the song could not be escaped in 2017. It was everywhere.

So if you want to spend some time going on a nostalgia trip, YouTube has curated a little over 200 videos that have at least a billion views. While you might not be able to watch them all, you’ll definitely want to at least watch some of the videos on the BVC playlist. The playlist includes a variety of different artists, spanning all genres, and also a variety of time periods.

Source: YouTube Blog