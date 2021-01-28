YouTube is testing Clips to take on one of Twitch’s best features

YouTube on Thursday announced the platform is testing out a clips feature. Clips will allow viewers and creators to save a video highlight that’s between 5 seconds and 60 seconds in length. The feature is reminiscent of Twitch’s clips feature.

The new feature will only be available to a small group of creators while in testing, and can be accessed on desktop and through YouTube’s Android app; iOS support is “coming soon.” Once a clip is created, users can share it via a URL.

Clips is essentially a way to create highlights. YouTube makes it possible to link to videos that start at a specific time. But creating clips will make it much easier to share moments, whether it’s from a live stream or a video on demand.

YouTube said that it will monitor feedback for clips in the coming days and will share new information about wider availability soon. The company acknowledged that clips has been one of the platform’s most requested features, so it’s working hard to bring it to all channels.

YouTube shared a help page that features a step-by-step guide on how to create a clip of your own.

Create and share a YouTube clip

Start watching an eligible video on YouTube Under the video, click the clip icon . A ‘Create clip’ box will appear. Select the section of the video that you’d like to clip. You can increase (maximum of 60 seconds) or decrease (minimum of 5 seconds) the length of your selection by dragging the slider. Give the clip a title (max 140 characters). Click the SHARE CLIP button. A panel will appear, presenting different sharing options for you to use: Social networks: Click a social network icon (e.g. Facebook or Twitter) to share the video there.

Click a social network icon (e.g. Facebook or Twitter) to share the video there. Embed: Click the Embed button to generate a code that you can use to embed the video in a website.

Click the Embed button to generate a code that you can use to embed the video in a website. Email: Choose the email icon to send an email using the default email software on your computer.

Choose the email icon to send an email using the default email software on your computer. Copy the link: Click the COPY button to copy a link to the video that you can paste somewhere else, like in an email message.

It’s a pretty straightforward process. You can test the feature out for yourself in this video.