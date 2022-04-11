YouTube returns as the exclusive livestream partner for Coachella

Since 2011, the best way to watch Coachella from the comfort of your own home has been via YouTube. The video streaming service has made a live feed of the world-renowned festival available for users to view at home on their mobile phones or on their desktops, and this year is no different. This is the tenth year that YouTube is offering an exclusive livestream to view the show following a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, and the service will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the festival.

“Fans can enjoy intimate artist interviews, YouTube Shorts behind-the-scenes content and sweepstakes, YouTube Premium pre-parties,” YouTube wrote in its announcement. Viewers will also be able to purchase official Coachella and artist merchandise for the first time via YouTube Shopping. Live chat will also be enabled to interact with other viewers, see schedule announcements, and more.

The event will be streamed over two weekends, with the first weekend being dedicated to three streams covering different performances happening simultaneously. This starts at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST on Friday, April 15, and runs through Monday evening, April 18, including replays. You can now set a tune-in reminder on the Coachella channel.

The second weekend is called “Coachella Curated”, and it offers a deep dive into the history of some of the artists that are playing at the event. Not only that, YouTube says that there will be “encore performances, to artist commentary, mini-docs and more”. More details about Coachella Curated are set to be announced soon.

As part of the event, YouTube has also announced that new Premium subscribers in the U.S. between April 15th and April 25th will be able to get the first three months of their subscription completely free. YouTube Premium members will get access to six “YouTube Premium pre-parties” which will “provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look as the artists prepare to hit the Coachella stage”. The full pre-party schedule is below, with specific times to be announced soon.

Read the announcement: YouTube