In a bid to give users another way to interact with their favorite creators, YouTube is introducing custom emote support. The feature is similar to custom emotes on rival streaming platform Twitch, allowing users to share a variety of static images in live chats.

According to a recent community post (via The Verge), YouTube currently offers users a set of Gaming emotes designed by Abelle Hayford, Guy Field, and Yujin Won, but the platform plans to introduce emotes based on more themes in the future.

Using a custom emote on YouTube works pretty much the same as using an emoji, and you can access all the available YouTube Emotes by clicking on the emoji icon in live chats or comments. In addition, YouTube Emotes also have specific names that you can type to autocomplete in live chats for quicker access. For instance, you can type ":cat-orange-whistling:" in live chats while watching a stream to use a custom emote with an orange cat whistling. Sadly, Twitch veterans won't find their favorite custom emotes on YouTube.

Currently, it's not clear if YouTube will allow creators to publish their own custom emotes on the platform. However, the blog post states that users can hope to see new emotes from independent artists in the future.

What do you think of the current selection of gaming emotes on YouTube? Do you think they'll be as popular as custom emotes on Twitch? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: YouTube Community

Via: The Verge