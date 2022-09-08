YouTube educational creators will be able to offer courses starting next year

YouTube has evolved over the past decade, going from a place to just find entertainment to a platform where you can learn about nearly anything. Now, YouTube is investing in the educational segment by catering to the educators on its platform by introducing YouTube Player for Education. The new feature will keep educational environments free of ads, external links, or recommendations. Before it rolls out to all educators on its platform, YouTube will first partner with educational technology companies in the United States like EDpuzzle, Purdue University, Purdue Global, and more.

The goal of YouTube Player for Education is to eliminate distractions from educational videos, giving learners a better experience. Going forward, it will also enhance the experience it offers in Google Classroom. Furthermore, qualified creators will be able to offer courses starting next year. The courses can be free or paid and will give educators a new space to provide a structured learning environment. The courses will first be available to those in the United States and South Korea as a beta, with the service expanding to more regions later. If this kind of learning platform sounds familiar, it’s because it already exists with services like MasterClass, Skillshare, or Coursera.

In addition to the new changes, YouTube will implement Quizzes. It will allow creators to create quizzes to test viewers. This service could help viewers to better understand what they learned and also what they might need more work on. Quizzes will roll out to users as a beta in the next few months. Creators with access to the Community tab will have access to this feature starting next year. While it is great to see YouTube making new tools for educational creators on its platform, it will be interesting to see how courses on the platform will work.

Source: YouTube Blog