Key Takeaways YouTube is experimenting with a new feature that allows users to identify songs by humming or recording, similar to Shazam and Google Assistant.

The feature uses a machine learning algorithm to match the hum or recording to the closest song and presents relevant results, including music videos and covers.

Currently being tested on a small scale for Android users, the feature may be expanded to more platforms if successful in driving views and monetization for YouTube.

It's pretty common to come across a song or a piece of music that you haven't heard before but really like while streaming your favorite TV show, sitting in a restaurant, viewing Reels on Instagram, or walking in a mall. However, it's a pain to quickly identify the chords or the lyrics playing and then search for it online to get the full experience. Some services like Apple's music recognition app Shazam and Google Assistant have already solved this problem to some extent, but YouTube is getting ready to throw its hat into the ring too.

An update on YouTube's support page shows indicates that it is experimenting with a feature that allows users to identify a song on YouTube through humming, singing, and recording. TechCrunch also notes that this is the same backend technology powering the "hum to search" capability present in Google Assistant and Search. After you hum for a few seconds in either of this service, a machine learning algorithm identifies the closest match and presents you the result. You don't need to sing at a perfect pitch or the exact melody, the algorithm takes care of the imperfections for you.

The latest experiment on YouTube works in the same way, but it appears to be much more efficient as it requires you to hum or record a song for just a little over three seconds and then show you the relevant results, which may include official music videos, covers, or Shorts.

It is important to note that the feature is currently being tested on a small scale and has been made available to a handful of Android users only. The capability will likely be rolled out to more platforms and users in the coming weeks, provided that it manages to gain traction among consumers and is actually useful in driving views to content that YouTube can then monetize. There is no indication yet that it will be locked behind YouTube Premium, which recently began expanding access to the "1080p Premium" video option with enhanced bitrate.