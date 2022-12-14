While YouTube has done some incredible things this year, there have been some persistent issues that have plagued the platform for quite some time. Perhaps one of the most reported issues by YouTubers, big and small, and even audience members that watch content on the website, is comment and chat spam. Although YouTube has tried in the past to address the issue, spam is still a huge problem. Today, the platform has responded in the form of a community post, shedding light on the current situation and future tools that will hopefully prevent the issue.

First and foremost, YouTube has been working on improving its automated detection systems in order to identify better and remove spam. In the first half of 2022 alone, it has removed over a billion spam comments, and the automated detection system continues to evolve over time to remove even more. Furthermore, the company has also improved its bot detection in chats, and this should help users' experiences going forward.

Users that continue to break the community guidelines will now receive a warning when their comments are removed. If the user continues to break the community guidelines with chat or comments, they will temporarily be suspended from posting, which will last for 24 hours. At the moment, it will only be available for English comments, but YouTube hopes to expand in the future.

In addition to the comment and chat spam update, YouTube also introduced time estimates for videos that are processed on the platform. The company announced on Twitter that going forward, creators will be able to see just how long it will take for a video to finish processing once it's uploaded. YouTube will show creators how long it will take to process a standard definition, high definition, and 4K video. This should be an extremely welcome change for creators going forward.

