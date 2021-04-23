YouTube for Android revamps video quality controls

YouTube appears to be rolling out revamped video quality controls on Android, providing users with an experience that’s easier to tailor to their liking.

Android Police was among the first to spot the new quality controls, which will allow users to select their default streaming quality for all videos, with options for “Higher picture quality,” “Data saver,” and “Auto,” the latter of which YouTube recommends. YouTube doesn’t provide a detailed explanation for each option, but the “Higher picture quality” option presumably plays content in 720p and above.

The data saver option is fairly straightforward and will likely play content in lower resolution. This is great for those who don’t have access to high speed internet or need to manage a data cap. Lastly, there’s an Advanced option, which will allow users to select a specific resolution. Android Police notes that this option is only for individual videos, which means you can’t make 4K resolution your default option.

As we mentioned, YouTube recommends the auto option, which will adjust the resolution depending on your connection. Users can still change the streaming quality of streams in player options for single videos. These same controls are available for adjusting video quality on mobile networks and WiFi.

For those who might not understand the difference between video resolution, these new streaming controls are easier to understand, and ultimately make the platform more accessible. Speaking of which, YouTube on Android recently got a revamped video player page with new gestures, providing users with an overall improved experience.

For example, as part of the revamp, the video player page now includes settings that are easier to access. A Closed Captions button now appears on the video player for easier access, while the autoplay toggle is also easier to turn on and off while watching a video.

According to Android Police, the new video quality streaming controls are rolling out widely for both Android and iOS.