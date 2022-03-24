You can now watch 4000 episodes of your favorite TV shows on YouTube for free

YouTube users in the US can now watch around 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows on the platform for free. These include episodes from TV shows like Hell’s Kitch, Andromeda, Heartland, and more!

In a recent blog post on the matter, the YouTube Movies & Shows team revealed that US viewers can now watch “full seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free with ads.” According to Variety, the lineup includes Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Andromeda, Heartland, Scream Queens, Unsolved Mysteries, Sanctuary, Hidden Palms, 21 Jump Street, Iron Chef, Brewsters Place, and Are We There Yet?.

In addition to the TV shows, you can also enjoy over 1,500 movies from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, FilmRise, and more. YouTube also says many of these titles are available in high definition 1080p with 5.1 surround sound audio on supported devices. But the platform hasn’t shared a detailed list for the same.

YouTube is also making some UI changes to enhance the viewing experience, including new streamlined navigation and immersive banner art. The platform claims that the “rich visuals and new menus will help you more easily find your favorite TV shows from the comfort of the couch, whether you choose to rent, purchase, or watch for free with ads.” YouTube plans to add up to 100 new titles each week on web browsers, mobile devices, and most connected TVs via the YouTube on TV app.

As mentioned earlier, the free, ad-supported movies and TV shows are only available for YouTube users in the US at this time. YouTube has not shared any plans regarding a wider rollout. It’s worth mentioning that you can’t access the free TV shows and movies on YouTube using a VPN if you’re based outside of the US. We tried, and the Movies and shows section only shows a notification stating that “Movies and Shows are not available.” If you’re not convinced, you can head over to our list of the best VPN apps for Android, pick one, and give it a shot.

Source: YouTube

Via: Variety