Back towards the end of last year, YouTube announced its 'Go Live Together' feature that enabled users to co-livestream together. Now, the feature is getting a wide release, allowing all YouTube channels with at least 50 subscribers to go live with a friend and collaborate on the streaming platform.

For the most part, the only requirement is that whoever is going to start the livestream needs to have at least 50 subscribers. This person can then invite whoever they want to their stream to co-host it. Also, for now, this can only be activated through the YouTube app, which means if you have a fancy camera setup at home and want to run it through your computer, you'll be out of luck.

While this might be disappointing to some, YouTube does state that it is working on allowing desktop users access the co-stream feature. However, it did not provide a timeline of when to expect this. So, how do you get this to work on mobile? You just open the YouTube app on your smartphone or tablet, head to the Go Live Together option. From there, you're going to enter the standard details for a stream like title, description, monetization settings, and more.

Once you've got all of this set, just hit Done, and a new option to Invite a co-streamer will come up. Send the invite to the co-streamer and once they click the link, they will be setup in a waiting room. Once you go live, you'll have the option of enabling your guests stream. If you want all the details, you can head to the link below.

Source: YouTube