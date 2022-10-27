Starting today, YouTube is strengthening its YouTube Health community by offering healthcare professionals the ability to become certified by the platform. The feature was introduced last year, but was only open to large organizations and institutions. When verified, YouTube creators with licenses will gain features that will allow viewers to easily understand that the content is coming from authoritative sources. Furthermore, there will also be new displays below the video that will link to related resources. Of course, YouTube does have requirements in place in order to gain this kind of certification. U.S. health creators can begin applying starting on October 27, with service opening to other regions in the near future.

In addition to supporting healthcare professionals, last month, YouTube announced that it would offer better support for educators on its platform. It would do so by introducing new tools and also allowing eligible educational creators to offer free or paid courses to their audiences in the near future. These courses would provide a structured learning environment, making it easier to focus on the content. Beyond just supporting its creators, YouTube has recently revamped its user experience, offering a new design for its mobile app. The new ambient mode adds pops of color to the UI, along with transparencies that give it a subtle flair, without distracting from the main experience. Furthermore, it removed a lot of the clutter that was causing it to look a little busy, like changing links for share, subscribe, and download into buttons.

While a majority of the changes have been positive, YouTube has also experimented and implemented things that have not been well received. The first of these changes was the price hike for family subscribers of its Premium service. Next, it was the experiment it conducted trying to charge people for 4K streaming. As you can imagine, the latter didn't go all that well, with many complaining, which eventually led YouTube to end the experiment. As the landscape changes, so will YouTube, so there's no telling what kind of new features will come in the future, but one thing is for certain, the platform can't do well without an audience, and the audience comes from having great creators.

Source: YouTube