YouTube might be planning on improving its podcast experience

Although Google already has a dedicated app for podcasts, the company is reportedly planning on improving the podcast experience on YouTube. The company has posted an opening for an executive who would oversee its podcasting business.

Although many users already use YouTube to listen to podcasts, it isn’t one of the platform’s core offerings. However, Google allegedly wants to change that. According to a YouTube spokesperson (via Bloomberg), the company is currently on the lookout for an executive to “be in charge of organizing and managing the millions of podcasts that already exist on the site.” This news comes just a few weeks after YouTube launched its first-ever official podcast called “The Upload: The Rise of the Creator Economy.”

Currently, many creators use YouTube as a supplementary platform to share their podcasts. They either publish the podcast as a reaction video or as an audio file with generic cover art. While listeners can easily tune in to such uploads on YouTube or YouTube Music across all platforms, the service doesn’t offer any podcast-specific features to improve the listening experience. However, the company might address that in the future.

Since Google already offers a dedicated app for podcasts, though, it isn’t clear to what extent it wants to improve YouTube’s podcast experience. However, we won’t be surprised if Google eventually kills off Google Podcasts and integrates all of its features into YouTube. It’s worth noting that if the company is indeed planning such a transition, it’s likely way out into the future, as it’s actively updating the Google Podcasts app with new features and design changes.

Do you listen to podcasts on YouTube? Would you like to see more podcast-specific features on the service or would you rather use Google Podcasts? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.